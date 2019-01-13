 

Monday's weather: A hot start to the week in the north and centre of SA

2019-01-13 18:49
Hot and humid weather will make conditions in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley of Limpopo extremely uncomfortable on Monday, while heat wave conditions are expected over the western and central parts of the Free State and North West and extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Wednesday, the South African Weather Service says. 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the northern interior of Eastern Cape, the western Free State and the western parts of the North West Province.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

It will be very hot in the west of the North West, otherwise fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Free State will be cloudy in the extreme east in the morning, otherwise fine and hot but very hot in the north-west. It will become partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south- easterly in the morning, becoming fresh from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast in the morning, becoming partly cloudy, otherwise sunny and warm but hot over the eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north- westerly along the west and south-west coast in the morning otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, but southerly in the afternoon. The eastern half of the province can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot, but cloudy and warm with light isolated evening showers and rain south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate north-easterly mid-morning, but south easterly in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy in the north with morning rain otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected from the west in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly at first otherwise easterly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.


Read more on:    weather
