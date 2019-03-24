Monday's weather: A warm to hot day for most of SA

It is expected to be partly cloudy to warm across most of the country, with fire danger warnings issued for the north of South Africa on Monday.



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape and the western and central parts of the North West, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng, but hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy along the escarpment at first. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy and hot in Limpopo, but very hot in the Limpopo Valley with isolated later afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-east and south-west.

The North West is expected to be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

It will be fine in the west of the Free State. It will become partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated early morning thundershowers in the east and south.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm in the Western Cape at first. It will be cool with rain along the south coast extending into the adjacent interior in the afternoon. Morning fog can be expected over the northern parts of the west coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly in the south, otherwise strong south-easterly.

The Eastern Cape will be cool along coast, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light to moderate southerly in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and warm but cool over the southern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. It will become cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly along the north coast, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Have a look at the temperature in your city:

