Monday's weather: Cloudy and cool conditions in large parts of the country

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, the Highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

It will be cloudy and cool in Gauteng with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to warm with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy.

It will become cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will also be cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the central parts but scattered in the southern interior.

North West can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west, where it will be warm.

It will become partly cloudy from the south-west in the evening.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west where it will be warm in places. It will become partly cloudy in the evening.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape can expect cloudy conditions along the coastal areas in the morning with fog patches, otherwise fine and warm but cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior with drizzle.

It will become partly cloudy in the eastern interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly along the south coast but light north-westerly in the west becoming south-westerly by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions can be expected in the Eastern Cape with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in KwaZulu-Natal, but hot in the extreme north-east.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket





