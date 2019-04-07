Monday's weather: Cloudy and wet conditions for SA

Isolated showers can be expected along the northern border towards the East Coast on Thursday. (iStock)

The new week is set to open with cloudy weather conditions for most of the country, with a warning of heavy rain in three provinces on Monday.



Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape, southern and central parts of Free State and the southern parts of North West, according to information provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool on the Highveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south-western Highveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the North West, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Free State is expected to be cloudy at times and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and cool in the western interior. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme eastern parts.

It will be cloudy along the south coast and west coast of the Western Cape. Isolated thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts in the morning but over the north-eastern parts in the evening and evening light rain over southern parts of Overberg.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming south to south-easterly in the afternoon but light and variable along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy to warm, with scattered thundershowers but isolated along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly becoming fresh to strong south westerly from the west late morning.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the extreme west.



The wind along the coast will be Gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

