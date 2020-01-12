 

Monday's weather | Extreme heat in the west, severe thunderstorms in parts of the east and interior of SA

2020-01-12 19:08
Parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape can expect an extremely hot start to the week, but thunderstorms have been predicted for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, as well as the interior, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central interior of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected along the escarpment of KwaZulu-Natal, the southern Mpumalanga Highveld and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Namakwa central interior (in the Northern Cape) and the entire interior of the Western Cape, including the Cape Metropole, until Thursday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn municipalities in the Western Cape on Monday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west and southern Highveld.

Prepare for morning fog patches in the east of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers, but not in the south west.

The Free State will be fine and warm, but hot in the west, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the west coast, where it will be cool but otherwise fine and very hot. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot in the east but extremely hot in Upington. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the west and south coast at first where morning fog patches are possible. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot over the extreme eastern interior. Heatwave conditions are expected over most of the Western Cape. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong but fresh along the west coast, north of Saldanha Bay. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with drizzle in the south east in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon thunderstorms in the east. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in places. Otherwise, it will be moderate and become fresh in the afternoon.   

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but moderate south-easterly by the afternoon, becoming fresh easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm but cool in the south west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low. 

- Compiled by Ethan van Diemen

