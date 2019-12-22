Monday's weather: Extremely high fire conditions for parts of SA

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape and north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the western interior of the Eastern Cape, between Fort Beaufort and Graaff Reinet on Monday.

Strong north-westerly interior winds (50-62km/h) are expected over the Karoo Hoogland and Hantam Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape as well as the Central Karoo District in the Western Cape and north-western interior of the Eastern Cape from Monday up to Wednesday.

The weather in your province:

In Gauteng, it will be hot in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Morning fog can be expected in Mpumalanga along the escarpment, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

There will be morning fog along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

It will be hot in the extreme west of the North West, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches can be expected in the extreme east of the Free State where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

It will be cool along the coast in Northern Cape where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

In Cape Town, it will be cool along the south-west coast.

Partly cloudy conditions can be expected, and very hot over the eastern interior with isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot but cool along the south-west coast.

It will be partly cloudy along the south coast and cloudy in the morning and evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly but southerly in the west at first.

The expected UVB sunburn is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with mist over the southeast in the early morning, otherwise it will be fine and hot, but very hot in places. It will become cloudy with interior isolated thunderstorms and windy in the northwest in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly west of Cannon Rocks by the afternoon, but strong in places in the evening.

Fine and warm conditions can be expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, but hot in places. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

It will be cloudy at first in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places over the interior. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and Midlands.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to westerly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Compiled by Maxine Becket