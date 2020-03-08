Monday's weather: Fine and cloudy day for most parts of the country

It will be a fine and warm day for most parts of the country with showers, the South African Weather Service says.



The weather in your province:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment and in places over the Highveld.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Fine and warm to hot conditions can be expected in the Free State and North West, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy along the coast of the Northern Cape in the morning, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but extremely hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Fine conditions are expected along the west coast of the Western Cape, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm but cool along the south coast.

Isolated showers and rain are expected in the south and isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy in the north of the western part of the Eastern Cape at first, otherwise cloudy and warm but cool in places along the coast, with light rain expected in the morning.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming south-easterly by afternoon but easterly by evening.

Cool conditions are expected in places over the interior of the eastern part of the province, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with light rain expected along the coast in the morning.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly by late afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming easterly to south-easterly towards the afternoon.

Moderate to fresh north-easterly wind is expected north of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Compiled by Maxine Becket

