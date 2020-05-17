 

Monday's weather: Fine conditions bring pleasant start to the week

2020-05-17 20:07
(iStock)

(iStock)

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm in the east.

Limpopo and the North West will be fine and warm.

In the Free State, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

Morning fog can be expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be fine and warm but cool in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

There will be morning fog in places over the south-west of the Western Cape, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, but light north-westerly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will experience morning fog patches in places in the south, otherwise it will be fine and cool, becoming party cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

Fine and cool conditions can be expected in the eastern part, but it will be partly cloudy in places.

It will become cloudy with fog in the south by evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but cool in places in the west, becoming partly cloudy over the east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south towards evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

monday's weather

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
