Monday's weather: Fine day for most of SA but Western Cape, Northern Cape set to swelter

It will be warm to hot in many parts of the country on Monday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Severe weather alert



High fire danger and hot conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Western Cape.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



It will be cloudy in the morning with light rain in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in places with isolated showers and rain in the north and east in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm in the afternoon.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm.

It will be fine and warm in the Free State, but partly cloudy and cool in the northeast.

The Northern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot, otherwise warm, but extremely hot along the west coast and in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extreme hot over the western interior, of the Western Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast, otherwise strong south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but south-easterly during the afternoon. In the eastern half of the province, it will be cloudy with fog patches in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the northwest.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but moderate south-easterly from mid-morning, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with morning showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but partly cloudy in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.