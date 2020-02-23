 

Monday's weather: Fine day for most of SA but Western Cape, Northern Cape set to swelter

2020-02-23 17:35
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be warm to hot in many parts of the country on Monday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Severe weather alert

High fire danger and hot conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Western Cape. 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy in the morning with light rain in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in places with isolated showers and rain in the north and east in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm in the afternoon.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm.

It will be fine and warm in the Free State, but partly cloudy and cool in the northeast.

The Northern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot, otherwise warm, but extremely hot along the west coast and in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extreme hot over the western interior, of the Western Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast, otherwise strong south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but south-easterly during the afternoon. In the eastern half of the province, it will be cloudy with fog patches in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the northwest.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but moderate south-easterly from mid-morning, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with morning showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but partly cloudy in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANALYSIS | 5 talking points from the SONA debate

2020-02-23 12:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner scores R320K 2020-02-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 