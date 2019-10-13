Monday's weather: Fine day for SA with fire warnings in five provinces

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of five provinces, the South African Weather Service has warned.

The areas include the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the western parts of the North West, the central and western parts of the Free State and the northern and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region as provided by the South African Weather Service:

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In Mpumalanga and Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in Mpumalanga, and partly cloudy and warm to hot in the western bushveld of Limpopo.

The North West will be very hot in the extreme west, otherwise fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy, except in the northeast.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and south from late afternoon.

Cloudy conditions can be expected with fog patches over the extreme east of the Free State at first.

Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and hot, but partly cloudy in the east where it will be warm, spreading to west in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool along the coast at first, otherwise fine windy and warm to hot but very hot in the northwest.

It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly.

Cloudy and cool conditions can be expected along the west and south-west coast of the Western Cape at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly at first becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy with fog patches in places in the west of the Eastern Cape at first, otherwise fine and hot but warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly and north-easterly in the eastern part.

In KwaZulu-Natal it will be cloudy along the coast with morning isolated showers along the north coast and its interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be gentle westerly to south-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong south of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Temperatures in your city: