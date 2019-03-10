Monday's weather: Get ready for stormy weather

An intense cut-off low is expected to affect the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday.

The South African Weather Service warns that heavy rain and flooding is expected over the Garden Route, Overberg District and Breede River Valley as well as along the Wild Coast.

On Monday, severe thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the Free State and North West, as well as in places over the southern parts of the Eastern Cape, except over the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Heavy rain leading to localized flooding is expected in places over the Overberg District and the Hessequa Municipality of the Western Cape.