 

Monday's weather: Get ready for stormy weather

2019-03-10 18:46
(File, Netwerk24)

(File, Netwerk24)

An intense cut-off low is expected to affect the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday.

The South African Weather Service warns that heavy rain and flooding is expected over the Garden Route, Overberg District and Breede River Valley as well as along the Wild Coast.

On Monday, severe thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the Free State and North West, as well as in places over the southern parts of the Eastern Cape, except over the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. 

Heavy rain leading to localized flooding is expected in places over the Overberg District and the Hessequa Municipality of the Western Cape.

Gauteng: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy along the escarpment with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the Highveld areas.

Limpopo: Cloudy with morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.


North West: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north east.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and east but scattered in the extreme east.  The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly becoming westerly to south-westerly in the afternoon. 

Western Cape: Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west and south coast in the morning, but scattered over the Overberg, becoming partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly north of Cape Columbine otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly winds, but easterly along the south coast.

Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the west with drizzle in places during the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly. The east will be cloudy with drizzle south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme south-east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching near gale force in the south during the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, but south-easterly in the extreme north.


