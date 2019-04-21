Monday's weather: Heavy rain warning for Durban, cloudy with showers across most of SA

It is expected to be cloudy with widespread showers across the country on Monday, with a weather warning of heavy rain and possible flooding on the cards for Durban.



Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between East London and Durban, according to a warning from the South African Weather Service.

A watch has also been issued for heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding in places over the Free State, extreme east central parts of the Northern Cape, coastal and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, spreading to the Central Karoo and Garden Route on Tuesday.

A special weather advisory for strong winds of between 45-55km/h are expected over the central and southern interior of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy and cool in Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the morning over the Highveld. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Mpumalanga is expected to have morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will have isolated morning showers on the high ground and scattered in the south.



Morning drizzle and fog patches are expected along the southern escarpment in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

It will be cool to warm in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northeast.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to cold with widespread showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine along the coast and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east and widespread in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly.



It will be fine and warm in the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Rain is expected at times, spreading along the south coast to the Karoo. The wind along the coast will be fresh to reaching near gale force along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index will also be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. Heavy rainfall is expected along the coast as well as the eastern interior, but scattered in the north-west.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cool but cold in places in the west and midlands. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

