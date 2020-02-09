 

Monday's weather: Heavy rainfall warning for parts of SA

2020-02-09 18:45
Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls on July 23, 2019 in Cape Town. (Netwerk24)

Heavy rainfall that could lead to localised flooding are expected in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Gauteng is expected to be cloudy and cool but warm in the north with possible early morning showers, with isolated thundershowers expected in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be overcast and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the escarpment. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected on the Lowveld, where it will be warm.

In Limpopo, it will be overcast and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers widespread in the east.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in the west at first. Morning fog patches are expected in places, otherwise it will be fine and cool but warm to hot over the interior becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

The Western Cape can expect cloudy to partly cloudy conditions over the central and eastern parts at first with morning drizzle over the Overberg, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon. It will be cool in the extreme south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly but fresh over the west and south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, while the wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly. In the east, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers east of the Kei River. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered morning and afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

