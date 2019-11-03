Monday's weather: High fire danger for parts of SA

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State.



The weather in your province as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment of Mpumalanga at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in places along the escarpment with isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the Highveld.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east, spreading west with isolated afternoon thunderstorms expected in the south-west.

It will be fine and hot in the North West but partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme north-east at first, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the east.

There will be morning fog patches along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in places along the south coast.

It will be fine in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy in places in the Eastern Cape at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the western part of the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

Cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain can be expected in the south of the eastern escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool but warm in the west.

The wind along the eastern coast will be light south-westerly becoming easterly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal there will be morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south where it will be cloudy.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Temperatures in your city:

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days