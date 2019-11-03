Monday's weather: High fire danger for parts of SA

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the
central parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State.
The
weather in your province as provided by the South African Weather
Service.
Gauteng will
be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated
thunderstorms.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is high.
It will be cloudy with morning
fog patches along the escarpment of Mpumalanga at
first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in places along the escarpment
with isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the Highveld.
Limpopo will
be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east, spreading west with
isolated afternoon thunderstorms expected in the south-west.
It will be fine and hot in
the North West but
partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.
The Free State can
expect morning fog patches in the extreme north-east at first, otherwise it
will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated
thunderstorms in the east.
There will be morning fog
patches along the coast of the Northern
Cape where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot
but very hot in the north.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.
The Western Cape will
be partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in places along the south coast.
It will be fine in the
north-west.
The wind along the coast will
be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong from
the afternoon.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is very high.
It will be cloudy in places in
the Eastern Cape at
first, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast and adjacent interior.
The wind along the western part of the coast will be light to
moderate easterly to south-easterly.
Cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain can be expected in
the south of the eastern escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool but
warm in the west.
The wind along the eastern
coast will be light south-westerly becoming easterly to south-easterly from the
afternoon.
In KwaZulu-Natal there
will be morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm
but cool in the south where it will be cloudy.
Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate southerly becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the
afternoon.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is low.
Temperatures in your city:
- Compiled by Maxine Becket
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days