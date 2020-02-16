Monday's weather: It's going to be a scorcher for most of you!

It will be a fine and hot day for most of the country on Monday, with some areas experiencing isolated showers and thundershowers.

The weather in your province as provided by the South African Weather Service:

Gauteng and Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be partly cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the Lowveld.

In the North West, it will be fine and hot, but partly cloudy in the extreme west, spreading to the east by the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

It will be hot in the north west of the Free State, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the extreme west, spreading to the east in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and along the Lesotho border.

Extremely hot conditions can be expected in north east of the Northern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the south east and extreme north east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming strong from late morning.

It will be cloudy and cool along the south west and south coast of the Western Cape, with intermittent rain and showers clearing in the west from late morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will become sunny and hot along the west coast and adjacent interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong along the west and south west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly from the evening.

In the eastern half, it will be partly cloudy in the north east at first, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the south of Kei Mouth by late evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the south in the afternoon, with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days



