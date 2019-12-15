Monday's weather | Reconcile yourself to fine, warm weather across much of SA

Much of South Africa is expected to experience fine, warm weather on Monday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern interior of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy and cool in the east, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment at times, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers.

You can expect it to be cloudy and cool in the east of Limpopo, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment at times, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the Western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy, with fog patches over the north-eastern parts, becoming partly cloudy, otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot along the coast of the Northern Cape. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool along the south-coast and adjacent interior, becoming fine, otherwise fine and warm but hot along the west-coast interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly from midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north, becoming cloudy with mist south of the escarpment at night. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.





- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

