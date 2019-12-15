 

Monday's weather | Reconcile yourself to fine, warm weather across much of SA

2019-12-15 18:57
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Much of South Africa is expected to experience fine, warm weather on Monday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern interior of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy and cool in the east, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment at times, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers.

You can expect it to be cloudy and cool in the east of Limpopo, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment at times, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the Western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy, with fog patches over the north-eastern parts, becoming partly cloudy, otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot along the coast of the Northern Cape. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool along the south-coast and adjacent interior, becoming fine, otherwise fine and warm but hot along the west-coast interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly from midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north, becoming cloudy with mist south of the escarpment at night. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low. 

w


- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are not going to discuss security details' Malema tells media after scuffle at EFF conference

2019-12-15 18:30

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Juju, Floyd and rest of newly elected top 6 host their first media briefing at Nasrec
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 17:15 PM
Road name: Victoria Road Northbound

Northbound
Edgemead 17:14 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Saturday 2019-12-14 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 