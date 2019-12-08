Monday's weather: Severe thunderstorms, localised flooding warning issued for most of SA

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of localised flooding that is expected over the eastern parts of the North West, Gauteng, western parts of the Highveld of Mpumalanga and north-eastern parts of the Free State.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State.

The weather in your province

There will be morning fog patches over the Highveld of Gauteng, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Morning fog patches can be expected along the escarpment of Mpumalanga, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread on the Highveld.

In Limpopo there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

There will be morning fog patches in the east of the North West, where it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the extreme east.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the west with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

Partly cloudy conditions can be expected in the west of the Free State in the morning where it will be warm, otherwise, cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the extreme north.

It will be cool along the coast of the Northern Cape with morning fog patches, otherwise, cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers over the southern high ground and eastern parts but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in places along the south coast, becoming sunny along the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly but light to moderate north-westerly to westerly north of Cape Columbine.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy and cool in the western parts of the Eastern Cape, with a 30% chance of light rain along the coast (east of Cape St Francis) and adjacent interior.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly becoming north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly but south-easterly north of Richards Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days