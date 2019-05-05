Monday's weather: Warm day expected with fire warning issued

It is expected to be a warm to hot day across most of the country on Monday, with cool weather conditions set for the West and East coasts.



The South African Weather Service issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions for the northwestern interior of the Northern Cape.



The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld. It will become cloudy in the evening in the east with fog patches over the escarpment.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Limpopo.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm.

It will be fine and warm in the Free State, but cool in the eastern parts.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the west. The wind along the coast will be light to a moderate south-westerly.

It will be partly cloudy and cool in the Western Cape, but warm over the interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north to north-westerly but moderate easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with rain and drizzle south of the escarpment. Otherwise it will be fine and cool but warm places in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming fresh to strong north easterly in the late afternoon.

Isolated afternoon showers are expected over the south-eastern part of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

