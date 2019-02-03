 

Monday's weather: Widespread showers and thundershowers over most of the country

2019-02-03 18:55
PICS: Magical, snow-capped mountains, as big freeze grips the Western Cape

The full, frigid might of Mother Nature has been unleashed on South Africa with bitterly cold conditions and snowfall affecting large parts of the country.

Rain will fall over much of South Africa on Monday, and the Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape. 

The weather in your region

Gauteng 

Partly cloudy in the north at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Limpopo

Cloudy in the east at first ,otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the Lowveld.

North West

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

Free State

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape

Cloudy along the coast but partly cloudy over the interior at first becoming fine and warm but hot over the central and eastern parts. It will be very hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape

Cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior with light rain in the east at first where it will become partly cloudy. It will be fine in the west but partly cloudy in the south-west and interior at first becoming fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but easterly along the south coast becoming southerly by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated morning showers and rain in the south where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern and southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south-west. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay at first, otherwise southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

The temperature in your city

Bloemfontein

Partly cloudy.

Minimum/Maximum:15°C/27°C

Kimberley

Fine.

Minimum/Maximum:18°C/32°C

Upington 

Fine.

Minimum/Maximum:20°C/36°C

Mbombela

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Minimum/Maximum:20°C/28°C

Polokwane

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Minimum/Maximum:19°C/29°C

Mahikeng

Partly cloudy.

Minimum/Maximum:18°C/29°C

Durban 

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Minimum/Maximum:22°C/27°C

Pietermaritzburg

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Minimum/Maximum:17°C/24°C


