 

Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together

2019-07-20 16:33

News24 Correspondent

SA Mint’s “South African inventions” commemorative coin series features Pratleys Putty, the only South African product to land on the moon.

SA Mint’s “South African inventions” commemorative coin series features Pratleys Putty, the only South African product to land on the moon.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Exactly fifty years ago, on 20 July 1969, Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon. But he had a little help from a sticky South African invention.

Pratley Putty, invented by Krugersdrop resident George Montague (Monty) Pratley, was used by NASA on the space craft.

Initially introduced to the market as Pratley Plastic Putty, the South African invention was used to attach some component of the landing craft, and was carried by astronauts in case repairs were needed on the moon.

This year, Pratley Putty also landed a new first: It will be cast as part of the SA Mint's "South African inventions" commemorative coin series.

According to a statement by SA Mint, the putty was used on the Ranger 9 spacecraft, the last of a series of unmanned spacecraft developed to probe the moon, in preparation for manned missions to the moon.

"This American spacecraft was the first to land and capture photographs of the moon, thus helping to lay the groundwork for the successful moon landing and safe return of the NASA Apollo XI mission," the statement says.

The series of commemorative coins honouring notable South African inventions was launched in 2016, "to highlight globally relevant inventions and firsts by South Africans".

The epoxy putty, a world first in the '60s, was initially intended for use in attaching terminals to electrical junction boxes, according to a statement by Pratley Adhesives.

News24 previously reported that, among other things, Pratley used it for a robot named Humphrey, which he built from metal waste, gluing the robot parts together with his own invention.

The product was signed to Atlas Minerals for production in the USA, but the company had not started production in time for the NASA mission – this required the product be imported from South Africa. It remains the only South African invention to have travelled to the moon.

The 2019 SA Mint coin collection be honoured on a R1 Krugerrand, with the Ranger 9 privy mark, and a R2 sterling-silver crown, which depicts the earth as seen from the moon. Only 500 coins will be minted.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sa mint  |  green  |  environment
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Dramatic footage as 6 armed men bomb cash-in-transit van in Rustenburg

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner 2019-07-19 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 