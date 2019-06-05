 

Mop-up under way after flooding in parts of Cape Town, more rain expected

2019-06-05 11:12

Ethan van Diemen

Rain. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Parts of Cape Town have experienced flooding after heavy downpours on Tuesday evening.

Charlotte Powell, of the City of Cape Town's Disaster Management, confirmed that "localised flooding has occurred in informal settlements and formal areas across the metropole".

Informal settlements affected by the rains are Khayelitsha (K, SST, BM Sections and Makhaza), Gugulethu, Philippi, and Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

No emergency sheltering was activated and there were no evacuations.

Other areas affected by the rains are in Athlone, Gatesville, Diep River and Wallacedene. In Manenberg, the canal in Silverstream Road overflowed, leading to a number of houses being flooded.

News24 previously reported that on Tuesday, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said they had received numerous complaints of flooding from various areas.

Isolated showers and rain will continue in the Western Cape, as the cold front moves across the country on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Gale force westerly to south-westerly winds of 60-75km/h are expected along the coastal regions between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay in the morning, spreading to Cannon Rocks by the afternoon.


