Mopani district mayor to be called before ANC Limpopo leaders to explain 'jobs for votes' clip

Limpopo's Mopani District Municipality Mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale is to be hauled before the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) to explain the contents of a voice clip in which she allegedly urged party members to vote for her in exchange for jobs.

The party's spokesperson, Donald Selamolela, said "due process" would be followed before a decision was made on the matter.

"We cannot confirm or deny the allegations, but the PEC will meet with Rakgoale [for her] to explain the contents of the voice clip," Selamolela said.

However, he deplored the actions of members who record the proceedings of the party.

Nkakareng was apparently recorded while addressing members of various branches of the ANC in the Mopani region ahead of the provincial list conference held in Polokwane last month.

She allegedly urged party members "not to sell their votes" and vote for her and others in the region in exchange for jobs.

Sanco calls for mayor's removal

The clip has since gone viral on social media with mixed reactions.

In the clip, Nkakareng allegedly said: "Comrades you must vote for the people you know and who also know you so that when there are job opportunities we can offer you those because you voted for us.

"Vote for me, because you know me and us, so that we can become MECs and mayors, so that we can go and occupy those parliamentary houses in Polokwane and Cape Town, for your children to not suffer with accommodation when they apply to universities far from home.

"Comrades, those are not our houses, they are yours and don't be afraid to call us for help."

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Limpopo on Thursday called on the ANC to remove Rakgoale as mayor because she had brought the party into disrepute. The organisation described her as "a corrupt deployee, selfish and factional".

Its acting provincial spokesperson, Sipho Dikgale, said: "We as Sanco in Limpopo will approach other alliance partners, which are Cosatu and the SACP, to mobilise for the removal of the mayor. She does not deserve to be in that position.

"We will exert pressure on the ANC to remove her."