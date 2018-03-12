 

More accused could be added to Phahlane corruption case

Alex Mitchley and Angelique Serrao

Pretoria – More accused might be added to the case against former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane who has been charged with fraud, money laundering and corruption.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty Phahlane and car dealer Durand Snyman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Monday morning, where their case was postponed to June 7 for further disclosure.

Prosecutor Chris Smith asked that the matter be postponed as outstanding documents still needed to be handed over to the accused's legal teams.

ALSO READ: A look back into the case against Phahlane

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said more suspects could appear in the dock alongside Phahlane when he and his co-accused appear again.

"Once the exchange of documents has been concluded, then we will be in a position to add more suspects to the dock," said Dlamini.

The Phahlanes and Snyman, who made their first appearance in court in February, were each granted R10 000 bail.

IPID vilified 'in defence of one person'

IPID has alleged that Snyman gave the Phahlanes vehicles which were paid for by a police contractor who received billions in forensic contracts.

Snyman said he sponsored the cars, but IPID says it can prove this was not the case.

"We took our evidence to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and they have agreed there is a case," Dlamini said.

ALSO READ: Phahlane, wife, car dealer appear in court for corruption

He said IPID had been vilified, their investigators harassed with false cases opened against them, "all in defence of one person".

The allegations of corruption against the former acting national police commissioner surfaced more than a year ago, as questions arose about how he could afford a multimillion-rand home.

The allegations escalated recently as IPID included police supplier Keith Keating and his company, Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) to its investigation.

R5bn in SAPS contracts

In December, a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane raided.

It was revealed last year that Keating's company, FDA, had allegedly received R5bn in SAPS contracts since 2010.

IPID believes Keating had paid for vehicles for Phahlane, his wife and sister, facilitated through Snyman.

ALSO READ: IPID, Hawks raid 7 properties in case against Phahlane, SAPS contractor

The vehicles were allegedly purchased under a fake name, John Doe, and Keating allegedly paid for them by putting money into Snyman's account.

Keating had a contract for the supply and maintenance of Rofin (forensic) lights for the police – allegedly said to be worth R1bn.

The properties searched included Phahlane's home in Sable Hills and Keating's FDA offices and home.

Phahlane, Snyman and Keating previously denied the allegations against them.

Read more on:    saps  |  ipid  |  khomotso phahlane  |  pretoria  |  corruption  |  crime  |  police

