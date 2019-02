Three men and one woman have been arrested as a group of protesting Bo-Kaap residents, many of them elderly, attempted to block a developer's crane from entering the area and later clashed with police. WATCH

One of the posters dotted around Bo Kaap (Jenni Evans, News24)

Bo-Kaap residents were visibly distressed outside the Western Cape High Court on Monday when proceedings between them and construction company Blok were delayed.

The delay came about after Blok manged to identify nine members of the community, who were initially joined as parties to the proceedings, but who had not been named.

The details of the nine members have now emerged.

"The so-called Bo-Kaap 9 has the right to oppose [the interdict], but they haven't had an opportunity to do so, which is one of the reasons why today's hearing was set aside," Bo-Kaap resident, Jacky Poking, explained.

The wheels of justice

In granting a postponement to April 24 for a directions hearing, Judge Patric Gamble had parting words for members of the Bo-Kaap: "The wheels of justice turn, but they turn slowly."

"For now, all procedural matters need to be dealt with."

In Blok's main application, it is seeking an interdict to stop residents from interrupting construction.

Following protests in May last year, Blok obtained the interdict against the Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch and the community – as well as all other persons.

The interdict prohibited residents from obstructing the route or interfering with the transportation of a mobile crane to and from a construction site at 40 Lion Street.

The matter is set down for June 10.

