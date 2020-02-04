 

More delays in case against ex-Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils

2020-02-04 17:54

Sesona Ngqakamba

The sexual harrassment case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach was hit with more delays on Tuesday morning. 

This as the Alexandra Magistrate's Court heard that the outcome of the representations filed to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) by the man was yet to be received. 

The former coach, who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded to sex crime-related charges, filed review representations to have his case removed from the court roll.

News24 previously reported that his lawyers had written to the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ask for a review of the decision to prosecute him.

However, when the DPP refused the review representations, it was then taken to the NDPP, who is yet to give a directive, the court heard.

READ | Delays in sexual assault case reigniting 'trauma' for victims - WMACA

The 33-year-old was arrested in January 2019 after a 17-year-old pupil at the school and her mother opened a case against him.

He was then dismissed on March 1, 2019, after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

Victims not considered

In a brief appearance on Tuesday, the State said an outcome was expected to be ready by April 6.

Women And Men Against Child Abuse (WAMACA) said they were dissapointed that there was yet another postponement, a year later.

Luke Lamprecht, WAMACA spokesperson, who was present during the appearance, said the delays in the matter were frustrating for victims who were eager to see justice working in their favour.

"It appears at the moment that all the rights of the accused are being met without the victims being considered," Lamprecht said.

He added that the postponments were not favouring the rights of "victims to be heard" during trial.


