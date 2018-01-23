More of Modack’s version and Joburg links expected in extortion case

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack in the dock in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town - More details about suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack's version of events relating to extortion charges he faces are expected to be heard in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Also to be revealed is whether Charl Kinnear, a colonel who is investigating fights in Cape Town clubs, is well enough to resume testifying in the matter.

In addition, an investigating officer from Johannesburg was also expected to have travelled to Cape Town last week and details relating to links between alleged underworld operations in both provinces may be heard in court this week.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterward lodged an application to be released on bail.

Kinnear has so far been the only witness called in the application. The investigating officer from Johannesburg is also expected to be called to testify.

Last Wednesday, the court heard that Kinnear experienced chest pains on his way to court. A doctor had booked him off and the bail application was therefore postponed.

It was the second time Kinnear was booked off ill resulting in the application being postponed.

Members of the defence team had last week accused the State of delaying tactics.

Modack's advocate Dirk Uijs SC had said the timing of Kinnear experiencing chest pains and the Johannesburg investigating officer travelling to Cape Town seemed to be more than coincidence and it seemed the state needed time to be briefed by the Johannesburg officer.

While testifying earlier this month, Kinnear had admitted that his son had once been in a relationship with Jerome Booysen’s niece.

But Kinnear had said that he had never been to Jerome Booysen’s home as Modack had apparently alleged in a conversation which was recorded.

If Kinnear has recovered and is in court on Tuesday, the defence will have an opportunity to further question him.

Last week in court, while Kinnear was being questioned by another advocate representing Modack, Edwin Grobler, a recording was played in court.

In this recording the complainant in the case, Radley Dijkers, had responded to a question by Modack, saying he had not been extorted or intimidated.

Grobler had therefore argued there was no case as no extortion had taken place.

The bail application has been set down for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.