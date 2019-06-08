More security concerns at Free State hospital as another female doctor is attacked

Just days after a female doctor fought off an alleged would-be rapist at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, another female doctor was attacked and robbed on Saturday morning, according to EWN.

On Saturday morning, a female doctor was accosted by three armed suspects in the parking lot of the facility, the publication reported.

This follows an attack on a female doctor on Wednesday where a she was attending to the 32-year-old suspect who was posing as a patient at the hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the suspect allegedly tried to rape the doctor, who in defence bit his tongue off.

SowetanLIVE reported that Mbambo confirmed that the incident took place at around 05:00 on Saturday morning. The attackers made off with the doctor's cellphone.

"They also threatened the security personnel who came to her aid," the report said.

Following the first incident, Free State Health Department's spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said security measures were put in place to make sure that breaches are attended to.

But Mvambi said after Saturday morning's incident they were reviewing the current security plan.

"The security managers must then assess the plan to effect immediate interventions of continued upscaling of security. But one of the contemplations we are making is to employ services of a tactical response unit," Mvambi reportedly said.