The South African Weather Service has warned Johannesburg residents to be on high alert, as another storm is expected later on Tuesday.

"From our side, as EMS, we will remain on high alert, since we are told this storm might return later on this afternoon. We want to urge all our community members to remain vigilant and exercise caution while driving to prevent further incidents that might occur," EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told News24 on Tuesday.



Malaudzi said the severe thunderstorm in parts of the city on Monday afternoon had not resulted in major injuries, but had damaged several homes and buildings.

Two incidents of roofs being blown away in Meadowlands, Soweto, were reported.

"One was in a local church, where the roof was completely blown away due to strong winds last night, and the roof of a house was blown away in Zone 4," Mulaudzi said.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) further recorded an injury in Ennerdale, where an adult male had to be transported to hospital for medical care.



"A 26-year-old male was injured when a wall collapsed on him. He received advanced medical care on scene," Mulaudzi

In another incident in Orange Grove, a vehicle was crushed when a tree when fell on it.

"The driver occupying the vehicle survived unharmed," Mulaudzi added.