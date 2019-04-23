 

More than 1 000 arrests over Easter weekend, most for drunk driving - RTMC

2019-04-23 13:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Arrive Alive)

(Arrive Alive)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 1 000 motorists were arrested on the roads during the Easter holidays - most of whom were for drunk driving, authorities say.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the latest statistics, as of Monday, recorded a total of 1 041 arrests across South Africa.

"Eight hundred and ten vehicles were impounded, 516 discontinued and 102 608 traffic fines issued," Zwane said.

More than 500 motorists were arrested on Saturday.

Zwane said most of the arrests were for drunken driving, with Gauteng recording the most drunk drivers.

READ: Motorist in Gauteng nabbed for driving 196 km/h on N14, Easter holiday arrests scale 500

He said other offences recorded were for speeding, driving without a driver's licence, failure to wear safety belts, outstanding traffic fines, and driving unroadworthy vehicles.

The highest speed recorded was on the R21 in Gauteng, where a motorist was detained after being caught travelling at 203km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Zwane said the motorist was released on R3 000 bail and would appear in court soon.

He added, however, that the RTMC was against the release of offenders, because it sent out the wrong message to motorists.

"We believe that the people should be kept in custody until they have appeared before the magistrate. It sends the wrong message that they can do this thing again," he said.

The highest alcohol reading of 2.6mg/100m was recorded in Gauteng, while the Western Cape's highest was 1.3mg and Limpopo 1.9mg, said Zwane.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    rtmc  |  drunken driving  |  roads
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I had no idea that waiting for an RDP house would last a lifetime' - 100-year-old man still waiting for promised home

2019-04-23 12:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players to split R350 000 prize 2019-04-22 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 