 

More than 1 100 unidentified bodies in Gauteng mortuaries in 2018/19 financial year - DA's Jack Bloom

2019-09-29 21:31

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least 1 117 out of 17 940 bodies in Gauteng's 10 forensic pathology mortuaries were unidentified in the 2018/2019 financial year, according to the DA's Jack Bloom.

Bloom said Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku revealed this in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng legislature.

He added that an additional 18 bodies were identified, but not claimed, by families.

He described the figures as a "vast human tragedy that deserves higher attention".

Masuku replied that the largest number of unidentified bodies -360 - was at the Johannesburg mortuary.

There were also 115 unidentified bodies in Germiston, 107 in Roodepoort, 106 in Diepkloof and 105 in Springs.

"Most of the deaths are due to crime and road accidents. It is tragic that many families do not know the fate of their loved ones because they have been buried anonymously after suffering a violent death," Bloom said.

He said some of the nine Life Esidimeni patients who are still missing could be among the unidentified bodies.

Bloom said he had been asking questions about unidentified bodies for several years.

He said the department has been struggling since 2006 to develop an internet system that would assist people to identify bodies, which former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu promised to have up and running in 2016.

"Masuku's response is that: 'The functionality of the internet site will be possible once the mortuary information system is set, which is anticipated for the end of October 2019. The internet site 'is contemplated to be operational at the beginning of the 2020/21 financial year.'"

Read more on:    jack bloom  |  johannesburg  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Going underground with the Ashley Kriel MK detachment

2019-09-29 21:00

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No jackpot winners in Sunday Daily Lotto draw 2019-09-29 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 