 

More than 10 000 late applications processed - Gauteng education department

2020-01-15 22:06
Parents queue in Mamelodi to get places for the their children at Gauteng schools. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Parents queue in Mamelodi to get places for the their children at Gauteng schools. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng education department received more than 10 000 late applications for the 2020 school year on Wednesday, but the placement process is running smoothly and no glitches have been experienced.

This is according to spokesperson, Steve Mabona, who said in a statement that 6 245 Grade 1 pupils and 3 946 Grade 8 pupils were assisted.

"This response of parents to late applications bears testimony to the fact that some parents are not heeding the call to apply during [the] application period," he said.

The number of schools which have available space decreased from 1 267 at 08:00 to 760 at 16:00.

"Thus, parents who delay in making their applications have limited options to select schools. Parents are reminded once more that only schools with available space are open for late applications. Only one application can be made and documents must be submitted to the school within 24 hours," Mabona explained.

"While long queues were evident at various admissions walk-in centres and departmental offices, we must indicate that children of the majority of parents in the queues were already placed at schools in compliance with admissions criteria. A plea is made to parents to register their children at the schools where they are placed."

READ: No chaos with Gauteng school placements - Lesufi

Until January 24, parents could apply online or visit the provincial office, district office or 57 decentralised admissions walk-in centres from 08:00 to 16:00 for assistance.

Mabona said the department would not take responsibility for spaces forfeited by parents who failed to register pupils at the schools where they had already been placed. 

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said placement was based on regulated admissions procedures.

"Parents were offered an opportunity to object and appeal, and these processes were adjudicated fairly," he said. 

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eskom: No load shedding for the rest of the week

2020-01-15 20:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'When I grow up, I want to be a grown up'- Big smiles as Grade 1 pupils start ‘big school’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Century City 16:07 PM
Road name: Century Avenue Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Wednesday 52 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 