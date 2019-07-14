More than 10 years later, rape victim still seeking closure, blames NPA

It has been more than 10 years since Regina Khosana was raped, yet she is still seeking for closure.

Khosana has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of failing to speed up a case against David Phala who allegedly raped her in 2008.

Phala has been charged with rape, assault and attempted murder in the Temba Magistrate's Court, however, the matter has been dragging on for years.

Last year, Khosana's lawyers approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria requesting a declaratory order that the NPA "failed" to execute a mandate in terms of their Act to prosecute criminal proceedings.

In February, the High Court ruled in Khosana's favour, ordering the NPA to finalise the matter within three months.

However, this has still not happened.

Khosana's lawyers confirmed to News24 that they will be lodging a claim against the NPA for damages.

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, Khosana said she felt "let down" by the prosecuting body, accusing it of "acting with prejudice towards me as a victim of rape crime".

DNA samples

In December 2008, Khosana was attacked and raped at home in Marapyane villane near Hammanskraal in Gauteng.

Khosana, who was 18 at the time of the incident, had just returned home from the University of Limpopo where she was studying for her law degree.

In court papers filed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Khosana states that she and her family were up until late at night when they were attacked by two men - one of them wore a balaclava while holding a knobkierie and the other one was armed with a gun.

"Later after the incident I learned that one wearing a balaclava was David Phala and both the male persons were from a neighbouring village called Matimpule," she said in court papers.

Phala allegedly took her to another room and raped her, she said.

"When Kgaphamadi was done raping my stepsister he came to the room where David Phala was raping me and told him that he also wanted to rape me as soon as he was done raping me," read the court papers.

Khosana said they were rescued by two men who lived around the village. She said there was a shootout in the house and Phala's balaclava was removed.

Following the shooting the two perpetrators fled the scene. One of the men who rescued them died.

Khosana was rushed to hospital where she later saw Phala.

"I consulted with the doctors for my injuries and at the same time a J88 form was filled in by a doctor explaining the extent of my injuries I had sustained. DNA samples were also taken by the said doctor."

'I fell let down'

Phala was arrested after going to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His co-accused was also arrested after they were positively identified.

In 2010 there was a separation of trials for Phala and Kgaphamadi.

"At the time I was advised by the prosecutor that there must be a separation of trials because the case of David Phala had to be prosecuted in accordance with the Child Justice Act, 75 of 2008 as he still was a minor."

In 2011, Kaphamadi was found guilty of the murder of the man who helped to rescue Khosana and her family. He was sentenced to life in prison.

But Phala has not been convicted yet. Khosana has accused the NPA of failing to finalise the case.

"I feel let down and I want closure because more than anything, I just want to move on. I have never slept at my mother's place ever since that incident," she told News24.

"Members of the Prosecuting Authority have failed to exercise their functions without fear, favour or prejudice."

News24 has seen a letter written by Khosana's lawyers from Gwebu Incorporated Attorneys – addressed to the National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi.

In the letter, the lawyers states that although they are aware of postponements due to ongoing investigations, they are unaware of the nature and status of the investigations, nor any steps taken by the NPA.

"Given that it is more than 10 years since our client lodged complaints against the accused, we require your office to indicate whether or not the NPA has decided to prosecute," reads the letter.