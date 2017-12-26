 

More than 100 accident-related deaths in Mpumalanga since December 1

2017-12-26 21:11

Alex Mitchley

A collision between two sedans led to five dying on N11 towards Amersfoort. (Supplied)

A collision between two sedans led to five dying on N11 towards Amersfoort. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Mpumalanga has recorded more than 550 accidents between December 1 and Christmas, which resulted in 111 fatalities - 33 of which were pedestrians.

On Christmas day, a VW Polo ploughed into four pedestrians in the Madadeni area, killing two people and seriously injuring two survivors. It was a hit and run incident. The injured were hopsitalised.

"The driver... sped off after he [knocked] the pedestrians," said Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

He said the only information they had about the suspect was that he drove a VW Polo. Investigations are under way.

READ: Two killed, two seriously injured in Mpumalanga hit-and-run

"Thirty-three of the 111 people who died were pedestrians. Another 445 people sustained serious injuries and, compared to last year, there was a decrease of about 3.8 %," said Mabuza.

The fatalities recorded were 15.9% lower for the same period last year.

He added that the majority of crashes were as a result of head-on collisions, side collisions, loss of control and overturning.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Pat Ngomane told law enforcement officers not to be discouraged by the preliminary statistics, because had it not been for their concerted efforts, the situation could have been worse.

He indicated that the department would continue monitoring all roads in and out of the province in order to curb further crashes and the unnecessary loss of life. 

The MEC further pleaded for the safe use of the roads and said that the majority of the recorded crashes could have been avoided had greater care been taken.

Traffic officers in the province have effected 441 arrests since the start of December and have stopped 105 875 vehicles, which resulted in the issuing of 24 105 summonses.

Three hundred drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, while 127 drivers were taken in for excessive speeding.

                                                               (Supplied)

Read more on:    mbombela  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma: Death of Malinga is a huge loss to SA

2017-12-26 19:41

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara

The LOVE Advent calendar brings an array of iconic female celebrities and models, and it’s all about women enjoying being women.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 11:29 AM
Road name: N12

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, December 26 2017-12-26 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 