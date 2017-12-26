More than 100 accident-related deaths in Mpumalanga since December 1

A collision between two sedans led to five dying on N11 towards Amersfoort. (Supplied)

Pretoria – Mpumalanga has recorded more than 550 accidents between December 1 and Christmas, which resulted in 111 fatalities - 33 of which were pedestrians.

On Christmas day, a VW Polo ploughed into four pedestrians in the Madadeni area, killing two people and seriously injuring two survivors. It was a hit and run incident. The injured were hopsitalised.

"The driver... sped off after he [knocked] the pedestrians," said Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

He said the only information they had about the suspect was that he drove a VW Polo. Investigations are under way.

READ: Two killed, two seriously injured in Mpumalanga hit-and-run

"Thirty-three of the 111 people who died were pedestrians. Another 445 people sustained serious injuries and, compared to last year, there was a decrease of about 3.8 %," said Mabuza.

The fatalities recorded were 15.9% lower for the same period last year.

He added that the majority of crashes were as a result of head-on collisions, side collisions, loss of control and overturning.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Pat Ngomane told law enforcement officers not to be discouraged by the preliminary statistics, because had it not been for their concerted efforts, the situation could have been worse.

He indicated that the department would continue monitoring all roads in and out of the province in order to curb further crashes and the unnecessary loss of life.

The MEC further pleaded for the safe use of the roads and said that the majority of the recorded crashes could have been avoided had greater care been taken.

Traffic officers in the province have effected 441 arrests since the start of December and have stopped 105 875 vehicles, which resulted in the issuing of 24 105 summonses.

Three hundred drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, while 127 drivers were taken in for excessive speeding.