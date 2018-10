The Gauteng health department has conducted disciplinary hearings in 111 instances where officials offered jobs for cash at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto, DA MPL Jack Bloom said.

The number was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramakgopa in response to a question Bloom posed in the Gauteng provincial legislature on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bloom said most officials implicated were still employed at the hospital.

He added that Ramakgopa told the legislature that trade unions had helped to uncover the "huge jobs scam" and the Hawks were now investigating it.

"Cases have also been opened with the police for employees who extorted money under the false pretence that they could get jobs for people at the hospital. All but eight of the 111 cases had been finalised, resulting in various periods of suspension for 98 employees, one demotion, some dismissals and a resignation," said Bloom.

An assassin had even been hired to murder the hospital CEO, but he had been caught and convicted and was awaiting sentencing, Bloom added.

According to TimesLive, Zandi Qwabe, a clerk at the hospital, organised hitmen to kill the CEO and the labour relations manager. This was reportedly revealed during a press briefing in December 2017.

Bloom said it was concerning that most of the implicated officials were still at work.

He said there were also "serious accusations" that a senior manager had offered jobs for sex but no one had laid a formal complaint.

Ramakgopa wanted to create an "enabling environment" for people to come forward if they had any information about this, said Bloom.

"It is very distressing that senior hospital management was unable to prevent such large-scale corruption," he said.

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.