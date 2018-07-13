 

More than 100 people awaiting trial for rail-related crimes in Western Cape

2018-07-13 06:39

Jenna Etheridge

Passengers forcing their way into a train. (Supplied)

Passengers forcing their way into a train. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While Metrorail often gets flack for long delays, it wants commuters to know that it is cracking down on criminals who contribute to the setbacks by targeting infrastructure.

Western Cape Metrorail manager Richard Walker said they were seeing the results of additional security measures and forensic capability instituted in March this year.

Since then, more than 100 people have been taken into custody and are awaiting trial for rail-related crimes.

Vandalism and cable theft

According to the entity, its multi-functional security teams' daily arrests have begun to slow down incidences of vandalism and cable theft.

These teams focus on specific priorities and are made up of Metrorail Protection Services, contracted security and forensic individuals, and the Rapid Rail Response Unit.

Provincial police and other law enforcement authorities are also involved, depending on the intervention required.

Walker acknowledged the success of tip-offs.

A R25 000 reward has been offered for people who provide information that lead to successful convictions.

Last week, police officials and the City's metal theft unit (copperheads), in conjunction with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), targeted five scrap metal dealers and a recycling depot adjacent to the Mitchells Plain railway line.

No stolen property was found. The officers then conducted several foot patrols in different areas, including railway sites. 

Two men nabbed

Two weeks ago, police officers arrested two men - one was in alleged possession of a firearm and the other allegedly had a knife. It is further alleged that the men harassed commuters in the vicinity of the railway line in Somerset West.

Residents had complained that an armed man threatened them and robbed them of their personal belongings.

A dedicated enforcement unit, focusing on keeping commuters and infrastructure safe, should soon be up and running, thanks to a memorandum of agreement signed by the City of Cape Town, Prasa and the Western Cape government in May.

Items seized during arrests relating to criminal activity affecting Metrorail. (Supplied)

At the time, the parties said it would cost around R47.9m for the unit to be set up and operated for 12 months.

This would be funded by the Transport Development Agency, provincial government and Prasa.

Read: IN DEPTH: Inside Metrorail’s cable theft and commuter crisis

"The unit will consist of at least a hundred members and will focus on commuter safety as well as vandalism and the theft of crucial Metrorail infrastructure and assets," transport mayoral committee member Brett Herron said in May.

"The unit's members will rely on technology and crime intelligence, and will support the South African Police Service to identify those who are involved in the illicit metals theft industry."

Herron said the ultimate goal is to address the safety and security issues in order to stabilise the urban rail service in the short term.

The City will take charge of appointing and training the law enforcement officers, while Metrorail will choose 50 members of its protection services to be trained in peace officer, traffic warden and tactical street survival skills.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    metrorail  |  brett herron  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

300 toilets without houses: Residents feel neglected after five-year wait for a place to call home

2018-07-13 05:50

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!

These common human foods are potentially deadly for your pet!

 

Paws

Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 