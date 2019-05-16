 

More than 130 suspects nabbed in Gauteng police's dragnet

2019-05-16 22:48

Canny Maphanga

Police. (Getty/Gallo Images)

Gauteng police's Operation O Kae Molao netted more than 130 suspects in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, including one of the province's 50 most wanted alleged criminals.

Led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and accompanied by Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, the police's dragnet hooked 136 suspects.

"The operations focused mostly on the hostels in Thokoza and Vosloorus," said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela in a statement on Thursday.

"During the operations 10 firearms were confiscated in the hostel raids and at roadblocks. Three liquor outlets were closed and drugs, dagga and stolen property were seized." 

Intelligence-driven operations led to the arrest of the 136 suspects, 12 of whom police nabbed in the West Rand. Six suspected illegal immigrants were also detained.  

Four suspects were also arrested for drug dealing and possession of stolen property in Tshwane's CBD.

Mawela praised law enforcement for ensuring there is no space for "suspects in the streets of Gauteng".

"I commend the police for the swift arrest of over 130 wanted suspects in Ekurhuleni policing precinct during Operation Okae Molao. I am also delighted that the police managed to arrest another dangerous suspect linked to house robberies in Tshwane who is among the top 50 most wanted suspects in the province." 

Nkosi-Malobane said: "Lastly, the confiscation of 10 firearms within Ekurhuleni is a welcome relief.  This is a clear indication that the Gauteng government is serious about reducing gun-related violence and crime in its totality."

The suspects are due to appear in the Palm Ridge, Krugersdorp and Pretoria Magistrates Courts soon.

