 

More than 150 firefighters battling Noordhoek blaze in Cape Town

2020-01-27 21:08

Azarrah Karrim

Noordhoek fire (Photo: Table Mountain National Park via Twitter)

Noordhoek fire (Photo: Table Mountain National Park via Twitter)

More than 150 firefighters are battling a fire in Noordhoek, Cape Town, which flared up at around 06:00 on Monday, according to City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

While Carelse could not give the exact size of the fire, he said it covered an extensive area with the wind and dry conditions being an aggravating factor.

"We have approximately 15 firefighting appliances at the scene [and] over 150 fire personnel - including three sets of seasonal firefighters," Carelse said.

"Most vehicles are positioned close to a street called Sleepy Hollow."One spotter plane and two helicopters have been waterbombing the area since the afternoon.

Carelse said the main priority was to protect nearby properties, however, no damage or injuries have been reported.

Should the blaze reach Chapman's Peak, Carelse said, it would put the firefighters at risk.

Read more on:    city of cape town  |  cape town  |  fires
