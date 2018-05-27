More than 20 Life Esidimeni patients still unaccounted for

More than 20 Life Esidimeni patients are still unaccounted
for.
In a statement on Sunday, DA MP Jack Bloom said police had
informed him that 28 patients were still missing.
The Gauteng health department has, however, disputed this,
with spokesperson Lesemang Matuka saying the actual figure is 22.
The police could not be reached for comment.
Bloom said the figures followed the missing persons case he
had opened with police earlier this year.
"While I am pleased that the original list of 62 has
been reduced to 28 patients, there is a decreasing chance of finding them all
since they were discharged two years ago from Esidimeni to illegally registered
NGOs."
Bloom said that based on the list he was given by police, 18
men and 10 women, with ages ranging from 27 to 79, were missing.
"In two cases the date of birth is given as 1900 and
1914 but this seems to be a mistake," he said.
Bloom said that three people were not named on the list,
with one having the description: "Male child David".
"It is distressing that so many patients have still not
been found, which highlights the fact that the Esidimeni tragedy is still not
over," said Bloom.
At least 144 psychiatric patients died in 2016 after the
Gauteng department of health moved 1 700 mentally ill people from Life
Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped NGOs and state facilities.
