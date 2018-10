Motorist traveling to Limpopo have been advised to exercise extreme caution following a major crash near Kranskop.

Between 10 and 22 people have perished in a horrific car accident on the N1 north near Kranskop, Limpopo, on Friday.

Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala told News24 that a driver lost control of his truck when the front tyre burst.

"When the tyre burst, the truck swerved into oncoming traffic. He swerved in a 22-seater Combi and a light delivery vehicle," he explained.

"We are still on the scene and a few of the injured people are being airlifted to hospital. We can’t say how many people are dead, but it may go beyond 20.

"It is a horrific scene. The 22-seater is on its side and the road is flooded with cement. The light delivery vehicle burned down, but luckily the driver and the passengers are unharmed."

The N1 will be closed in both directions and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

"People travelling from Johannesburg must use the off-ramp to Modimolle. Those travelling from Polokwane to Gauteng must join the R101," Taueatsoala said.

