 

More than 230 cash-in-transit heist suspects arrested since April - Cele

2018-11-06 11:37

Alex Mitchley

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Masi Losi, Gallo Images, file)

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Masi Losi, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: CIT-vehicle rams robbers then drives circles around them

2018-09-07 17:20

Never before seen footage of a G4S Cash Solutions vehicle first ramming a group of robbers, then driving in cirlces around them has surfaced on social media.WATCH

Police are cracking down on cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday, adding that 237 suspects had been arrested since April this year.

During a media briefing in Tshwane, Cele said more than 200 suspects had been held in connection with CIT robberies, 92 vehicles had been recovered, and 78 firearms and 1 402 rounds of ammunition had been seized during the arrests.

"A substantial amount of money has also been recovered," Cele said.

36% decrease in CIT heists

The minister added that 118 CIT heists had been recorded across the provinces between April 4 and November 4, the same time period that the arrests were made. This was down by 36% on the previous year, when 184 cases had been recorded.

"However, during the latter period we have a significantly higher number of culprits being arrested, compared to the former period."

Cele attributed the arrests to the mobilisation of the 72-hour "activation plan", but said there was still more work to be done and that "we are not out of the woods yet".

Cele explained that the activation plan entailed the maximum mobilisation of resources - including crime intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks, seasoned detectives and tactical teams - for a 72-hour period to ensure that critical information, intelligence and evidence was gathered.

He added that high profile targets wanted for CIT robberies were among those arrested.

Police foil CIT heist plots

Crime intelligence operations had also yielded results, with a number of suspects being arrested while plotting to commit CIT robberies.

"Nearly 30 suspects were arrested in Midrand and Katlehong in the Gauteng province, as well as Riviera Park in Mahikeng and Brits in the North West province," said Cele.

In October, police stopped 12 men who were allegedly in the midst of planning a CIT robbery.

Read more: Police foil cash-in-transit robbery plan, arrest 12 suspects

According to police, a tracking team comprising of Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, forensic experts and other units acted on the information and pounced on the suspects at a house in Midrand.

Two rifles, a pistol, several rounds of ammunition and six hijacked vehicles were recovered at the house.

"I can report that we have made significant inroads in breaking the backs of the syndicates involved in CIT robberies. While I am satisfied with the progress, our fight with these criminals is far from over," Cele told media on Tuesday.

"This is one of the crimes that seem to instil a tremendous amounts of fear in South Africans."

A number of police involved in CIT robberies

In response to a question, National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole told media that a number of police officers were among those arrested for the CIT heists.

"In the investigations there are quite a few numbers that include metros (metro police) and a number of police that have been arrested," he said.

Also read: Metro cop among 23 arrested for cash-in-transit crimes

Sitole said that he did not have the numbers on hand, but the figures could be made available. He added that a number of internal investigations were taking place and that they had already been fruitful.

The commissioner added that a number of police officers had been dismissed and others had been suspended.

He also said that a lifestyle audit of police officers was currently under way and that the HR policy framework had been reviewed in January to allow for further vetting and lifestyle audits.

The audits follow from a call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  pretoria  |  heists  |  crime  |  cash in transit heists

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dan Plato elected as Cape Town mayor

2018-11-06 11:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Rohde trial - was it suicide or murder?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 