 

More than 230% increase in sex abuse cases by teachers over past 5 years - SA Council of Educators

2019-10-10 18:01
The incidents of sexual assault by teachers against pupils has increased by more than 230% in the past five years. (iStock)

The incidents of sexual assault by teachers against pupils has increased by more than 230% in the past five years. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Reports of sexual abuse by teachers rose by more than 230% since 2014, the South African Council of Educators (SACE) reportedly told Parliament.

On Wednesday, the SACE presented its 2018/2019 report to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

According to Eyewitness News, most of the offenders were aged between 45 and 54, the report read, and 93 cases of sexual misconduct were dealt with by the SACE in the year under review.

According to IOL, the Western Cape was responsible for 200 of the 765 complaints against teachers.

SACE chief executive officer Ella Mokgalane reportedly said 636 files were opened. Some teachers were accused of more than one contravention.

Most incidents were committed by mathematics and sciences teachers, she said, as they "spend more time with learners, even for afternoon classes".

The most common transgression in the Western Cape was corporal punishment and assault, with 173 cases, followed by improper conduct.

In a recent case, a teacher-in-training at a school in Orania - a whites-only town in the Northern Cape – was accused of statutory rape for allegedly having sex with a minor.

Carel Boshoff, chairperson of the board of the Volkskool Orania, confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that the school principal had found out about the allegations when the police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit visited the school on September 16 to investigate a case of child molestation against a student teacher.

He said the science teacher, whose name is known to News24, was in Johannesburg at the time, completing practical studies.

Following a meeting of the management committee, the teacher was informed via WhatsApp to contact the principal when he returned to the town.

A letter was prepared and given to the teacher on September 21, informing him that he was not allowed on the school premises and could not have any contact with pupils.

He was arrested on September 23.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    abuse  |  teachers
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R1bn not enough to curb the 'demon of patriarchy' that is gender-based violence - Ramaphosa

2019-10-10 18:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 91-year-old grandpa graduate gets PhD, but he's not done yet!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Belhar 19:00 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Langa 17:44 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two players win jackpot 2019-10-09 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 