 

More than 300 finally make return to SA on repatriation flight from Miami

2020-04-15 21:40
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

More than 300 South Africans have returned on a repatriation flight from Miami, Florida, on Wednesday evening, South African Airways (SAA) has said.

Flight SA 2212 from the US landed in Johannesburg shortly after 19:00 and then proceeded to Cape Town and Durban to drop its passengers, SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

"SAA continues to receive requests to provide charter services and is expected to operate a number of other passenger and cargo flights in the coming weeks," he added.

In less than two weeks, the state-owned airline operated 20 chartered passenger flights and two cargo only flights to Germany and to China, Tlali said.

It transferred 4 011 passengers in and out of South Africa.

"The majority of passengers transported were on our outbound flights chartered by various foreign governments, being repatriated to their respective home countries. From South Africa, we transported and helped reunite 3 380 passengers with their loved ones and families.

"Passengers were flown to Germany, Brazil, Belgium and London, with some connecting onward to Canada. Similarly, we brought back to South Africa 631 passengers from Germany, Brazil, the UK, Ghana and Nigeria."

Two weeks ago, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the government would allow citizens stranded abroad to return to South Africa, confirming that 1 471 South Africans, mainly students, were stuck abroad.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the transport department would allow repatriation, provided the person has a fully paid return ticket.

On arrival, the person would be subjected to mandatory quarantine for a period of up to 21 days.

Compiled by Tammy Petersen

