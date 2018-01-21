 

More than 40 injured in bus accident

2018-01-21 19:16

Kaveel Singh

A bus crash on Modderfontein Road left more than 40 people injured. (Supplied, ER24)

A bus crash on Modderfontein Road left more than 40 people injured. (Supplied, ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – More than 40 people were injured when a bus overturned on the R25 on Modderfontein Road under the Zuurfontein Bridge in Kempton Park, paramedic service ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics and other services arrived on scene to find the bus lying on its side on the side of the road.

"Several occupants were walking around on the scene while several others were found still inside the vehicle. Local authorities began to close off the road while paramedics set up a triage area and began assessing the patients."

Meiring said patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

"Paramedics from various services treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment."

He said the cause of the crash was unknown. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MKMVA will support any decision that ANC NEC makes on Zuma, says Maphatsoe

2018-01-21 18:34

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Ban Markus Jooste's horses from the Sun Met or expect protests - PSA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 