More than 550 arrested during Operation Okae Molao in Gauteng

At least 550 people have been arrested during Operation Okae Molao in Gauteng for a variety of crimes, the police have said.

The operations were led by Premier David Makhura, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and deputy provincial commissioner Major General Theko Pharasi.

Suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from gender-based violence, murder, attempted murder, rape, business robbery, dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, assault, pointing of a firearm and being illegally in the country, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

The operations started on Wednesday.

In Langlaagte and Riverlea, suspects were found with more than 170 tablets believed to be mandrax and crystal meth.

"Various equipment used for illegal mining was seized. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the equipment [behind] as the police were approaching," Masondo said.

An Auto Spares in Mayfair was also raided and engines and other car parts that were reported stolen were discovered. The owner was arrested after he was also found to have contravened the Second-hand Goods Act, said Masondo.

On Thursday, four cars were impounded at a roadblock in Langlaagte after they were found to have been tampered with.

"Illegal liquor outlets were closed and liquor confiscated during the raid. Operation Okae Molao will continue in Gauteng until the crime is brought to its lowest level. The arrested suspects will appear at various courts within the province in due course," Masondo said.

Makhura said law enforcement agencies were clear on their priorities and mandate, adding rogue elements within the police and traffic officers would be rooted out.

Following the arrest of a motorist in possession of an illegal driver's licence, Makhura said the police would follow up on corrupt testing stations. He pointed Langlaagte testing station out as one of the problem areas.

"We will find these elements. Part of the responsibility of Okae Molao is to root out corrupt elements in our law enforcement agencies in the government," he said.