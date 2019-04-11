 

More than 60 arrested as Post Office, municipal vehicles torched in Free State

2019-04-11 16:40

Jenni Evans

More than 60 people were arrested after Post Office and municipal vehicles were torched during more protests on Thursday, this time in Maokeng and Phomolong in Kroonstad, Free State police said. 

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said that a concerned group in Maokeng, Kroonstad, who were unhappy about service delivery and high unemployment rates, had started blocking streets with burning tyres from around 6:00.

A Post Office in Phomolong and vehicles belonging to the Moqhaka municipality were also burnt. 

Thakeng said police officers from Bloemfontein, Parys, Sasolburg and Welkom had arrested more than 60 people and that they would be charged with public violence. 

"The situation is tense, but [Public Order Police] members continue to maintain law and order," said Thakeng.

The latest report comes amid protests in Tshwane and Khayelitsha in Cape Town, as well as clashes over an alleged land occupation in Strand, also in Cape Town. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa was visiting Alexandra in Johannesburg in his capacity as ANC president on Thursday, following last week's #TotalShutdown there.

2019-04-11 16:13

