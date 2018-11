About 748 pupils are waiting in limbo for placements at various schools in Gauteng.

The provincial department revealed on Wednesday that schools, especially those in Johannesburg Central, Johannesburg East and Tshwane South Districts, have reached full capacity.

About 257 648 pupils have been already been placed. Of those, 136 739 are for Grade 1 and 120 909 are for Grade 8.

The applications for the 2019 academic year were done through the department's online system.

Regarding the 748 pupils who still needed to be placed, the department said districts were communicating with the parents about alternative placements.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona promised that districts would continue to assist parents who have not submitted documents by allocating placements at schools where there is space.

"Parents are directed to submit required documents at identified schools.

"The department is aware that some parents are visiting our district offices to enquire about late registration. Parents must note that the system will only open for late applications after all applicants who applied during the application period between April 16 and May 28 are placed."

New date for late applicants

Mabona promised that a date would be announced in due course and only schools which had space would be listed on the system to accommodate late applications.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was aware the process of waiting for placements was cumbersome and frustrating to parents and pupils.

He appealed for patience as officials were working hard and were committed to ensure that all pupils were placed.

Parents were encouraged send their enquiries about placements to Admissions.Hotline@gauteng.gov.za.