More than 800 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in SA, as death toll rises to 261

Eight hundred and thirty one new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in South Africa, with 91% of those in the Western and Eastern Cape, the health ministry said on Saturday.

This brings the total number of case in the country to 14 355.

"Regrettably we report a further 14 Covid-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 261," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in his daily bulletin.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased."

The total number of recoveries to date is 6478.

As recent as May 10, there were warnings that traveling between provinces during the inter-provincial grace period had seen a spike in numbers in the two regions.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba announced 57 new cases last Sunday morning alone.

The grace period was to allow those who had been on a hard lockdown to get home, or change locations due to a work contract.

