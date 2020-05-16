 

More than 800 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in SA, as death toll rises to 261

2020-05-16 21:50

Jenni Evans

Eight hundred and thirty one new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in South Africa, with 91% of those in the Western and Eastern Cape, the health ministry said on Saturday.

This brings the total number of case in the country to 14 355. 

"Regrettably we report a further 14 Covid-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 261," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in his daily bulletin.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased."

The total number of recoveries to date is 6478.

As recent as May 10, there were warnings that traveling between provinces during the inter-provincial grace period had seen a spike in numbers in the two regions.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba announced 57 new cases last Sunday morning alone.

The grace period was to allow those who had been on a hard lockdown to get home, or change locations due to a work contract.

READ MORE

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  health  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus update
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS | Hunt for 4 inmates who escaped from Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas are ready for Level 2 says Winde
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:49 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:25 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-05-16 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 