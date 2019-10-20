 

More than 800 suspects arrested for various crimes in Gauteng

2019-10-20 22:35

Ntwaagae Seleka

Police in Gauteng have rounded up more than 800 suspects. (iStock)

Police in Gauteng have rounded up more than 800 suspects. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 800 suspects have been arrested for various crimes across Gauteng, including the murder of a couple in their 80s.

Police have also recovered 12 firearms during routine and stop-and-search operations in various parts of the province.

The bulk of the arrested persons were apprehended in the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions.

The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, rape, sexual assault, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, fraud, theft to domestic violence related matters.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said among the arrested suspects, was a 45-year-old man taken into custody for allegedly killing an elderly couple aged 80 and 82 in Sophiatown on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the local security officers were on routine patrol when they noticed a suspect assaulting the female victim and they ordered the suspect to stop. He then fled the scene by jumping over the wall. Security officers gave chase and apprehended the suspect who had been injured after shots were fired.

"Police were called to the scene and it was found that both victims have died. It is unknown at this stage if any other suspects were involved while the motive is suspected to be house robbery. Investigations are continuing," said Masondo.

He added that a domestic worker was arrested for allegedly conspiring with five other people to commit a house robbery.

"A case of house robbery was opened at Bramley police station after three women and two men stormed into a house in Sandhurst, Sandton, and allegedly ransacked the house in the presence of the domestic worker. A thorough investigation by the police led to the arrest of the female domestic worker, three other females and two males.

"The valuables that were stolen during the house robbery were found in possession of the suspects," said Masondo.

He said the recovery of the 12 firearms came as a result of intelligence driven operations.

Police believe these firearms could have been used in serious and violent crime in the province. Ballistic testing would confirm this.

"Over 560 of the arrested suspects were arrested in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni by the integrated law enforcement agencies made up of SAPS, Metro Police Departments and Gauteng Traffic Police. These suspects were arrested during the roadblocks, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects as well as stop and search.

"More joint intelligence-driven operations in Johannesburg and the West Rand Districts also yielded positive results where more than 276 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from assault, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs.

"Police management in the province have noted with appreciation the involvement and assistance of private security companies in the fight against crime. The arrested suspects will appear in various magistrate's courts in due course," said Masondo.

Read more on:    gauteng  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eskom: No loadshedding for Monday, rest of the week

2019-10-20 22:02

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 12:21 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

Cape Town 07:46 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-10-20 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 