More than 800 suspects arrested for various crimes in Gauteng

Police in Gauteng have rounded up more than 800 suspects. (iStock)

More than 800 suspects have been arrested for various crimes across Gauteng, including the murder of a couple in their 80s.

Police have also recovered 12 firearms during routine and stop-and-search operations in various parts of the province.

The bulk of the arrested persons were apprehended in the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions.

The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, rape, sexual assault, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, fraud, theft to domestic violence related matters.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said among the arrested suspects, was a 45-year-old man taken into custody for allegedly killing an elderly couple aged 80 and 82 in Sophiatown on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the local security officers were on routine patrol when they noticed a suspect assaulting the female victim and they ordered the suspect to stop. He then fled the scene by jumping over the wall. Security officers gave chase and apprehended the suspect who had been injured after shots were fired.

"Police were called to the scene and it was found that both victims have died. It is unknown at this stage if any other suspects were involved while the motive is suspected to be house robbery. Investigations are continuing," said Masondo.

He added that a domestic worker was arrested for allegedly conspiring with five other people to commit a house robbery.

"A case of house robbery was opened at Bramley police station after three women and two men stormed into a house in Sandhurst, Sandton, and allegedly ransacked the house in the presence of the domestic worker. A thorough investigation by the police led to the arrest of the female domestic worker, three other females and two males.

"The valuables that were stolen during the house robbery were found in possession of the suspects," said Masondo.

He said the recovery of the 12 firearms came as a result of intelligence driven operations.

Police believe these firearms could have been used in serious and violent crime in the province. Ballistic testing would confirm this.

"Over 560 of the arrested suspects were arrested in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni by the integrated law enforcement agencies made up of SAPS, Metro Police Departments and Gauteng Traffic Police. These suspects were arrested during the roadblocks, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects as well as stop and search.