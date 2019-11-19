More than 90% of Gauteng pupils placed in schools as November 30 deadline looms

For this edition of News24 FRONTLINE, join News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson as he examines the education landscape with Lesufi who will also be questioned by education specialist Professor Mary Metcalfe, former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza and Paul Colditz from the Federation of School Governing Bodies. WATCH

A total of 267 611 pupils have been granted space to learn in Gauteng schools next year, while more than 14 000 are still waiting to be placed.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the number of pupils who have been allocated space constitutes 94.63% of applicants received by the department earlier this year.

The department has promised that the remaining applicants would receive placement offers.

During the online admissions application period - which started on May 20 and ended on July 22 - the department received a total of 310 350 applications.

Of these, 27 563 applicants have not submitted the required documents, while 282 787 applicants have.

The department says it is hard at work, to make sure schools increase their classroom capacity to accommodate additional unplaced pupils by November 30.

"Parents are therefore urged to accept offers given or immediately object if not suitable, so that those rejected offers can be given to other applicants. Nevertheless, our main objective is ensuring that no learner is without a school," said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

"A parent that does not prefer the offer of placement given should lodge an objection with the nearest district office. Should the parent remain dissatisfied with the outcome of the objection, they may complete an appeal form available at district offices," Lesufi said.

The department has also promised to increase classroom capacity in high pressure zones to accommodate unplaced pupils.

"It is also important to note that the department has identified some schools in affected areas which will be assisted with a provision of mobile classrooms. We will also partner with independent schools to accommodate excess learners from our public schools accordingly, in consultation with respective parents.

"In addition, the department will introduce English and Afrikaans as the Language of Teaching and Learning (LoTL) in the under-subscribed township schools. The said schools will be assisted to acquire the necessary educators that have qualifications and proficiency to teach in the required LoTL," said Lesufi.

He added that the department was also initiating the process of merging single medium schools with low learner enrollments, in order to open English medium schools in high pressure zones.