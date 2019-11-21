 

More than R970m released to address financial constraints in Limpopo

2019-11-21 19:11

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

The Limpopo government has released nearly R1 billion for its cash strapped departments. (iStock)

The Limpopo government has released nearly R1 billion for its cash strapped departments. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Limpopo Treasury has released more than R970m to address the dire financial constraints of various departments and entities which have almost exhausted their annual budgets in the medium-term expenditure framework.

Finance MEC Seaparo Sekoati said budget expenditure had to be adjusted upward to address pressures in line with provincial priorities.

"The provincial executive council has been prudent in approving additional funding from rollovers and reserves during the 2019/2020 adjustment budget by focusing on adding funds to departments which show funding pressures and addressing provincial priorities," Sekoati added.

He was delivering a mini budget speech in the provincial legislature in Lebowakgomo, Polokwane, on Thursday.

The speech came hard on the heels of the budget lekgotla where a gloomy picture was painted of how service delivery, among others, has almost collapsed in many parts of the province because of financial constraints.

Key departments like health, education, public works as well as roads and infrastructure were almost on the edge with service providers still unpaid. Projects such as school nutrition programmes and school infrastructure development are likely to be downsized.

Road construction, which has been at the centre of countless protests by residents, is at a complete halt.

This may explain why R330m was allocated to public works, with R280m of this being earmarked for road infrastructure and R50m for the purchase of buildings.

Health and education, which both spent 74% of their annual budgets on salaries, received R135.4m and R147.1m respectively.

On salaries, Sekoati said controls around the increasing allocation for employees' salaries remained a priority for the provincial government.

"Funds identified from this project are re-allocated to projects which have potential for job creation, reducing unemployment and inequality, and ultimately advancing the objective of the Limpopo development plan," Sekoati said.

A combined total of R23m meant for salaries at the departments of cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, as well as economic development, environment and tourism is to be returned to the Treasury due to slow spending.

The EFF, which is the official opposition party in the province, has called for it be placed under administration by the government.

"What we are saying is that the province is not doing well financially and there's a serious lack of consequence management. The money ends in the middle level and doesn't go to people on the ground in the form of service delivery," EFF provincial secretary George Raphela said.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  service delivery  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DPP to appeal sentence of Vanderbijlpark father who shot and killed his son

2019-11-21 18:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Twin 'tornadoes' spotted in Gauteng are actually 'gustnadoes' - SA Weather Service
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:27 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 16:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2019-11-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 